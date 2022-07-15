Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BMW G 310 RR 2022 launched in Indian market; check specs, features, price

BMW G 310 RR 2022 launched in Indian market; check specs, features, price

05:51 PM IST

Packed with interesting features, the BMW G 310 RR 2022 is surely going to give its rivals KTM RC390, Kawasaki Ninja 300, TVS Apache RR 310 and others a pinch of salt.

BMW Motorrad India on 15 July launched its most affordable fully-faired motorcycle the BMW G 310 RR 2022 in the Indian market. BMW G 310 RR 2022 will be available in India in two colours – black and white.

Packed with interesting features, the BMW G 310 RR 2022 is surely going to give its rivals KTM RC390, Kawasaki Ninja 300, TVS Apache RR 310 and others a pinch of salt.

The new BMW G 310 RR has a 313 cc liquid-cooled fuel-injected single-cylinder engine that produces 33.5 PS at 9500 rpm of max power and 27.3 Nm at 7,500 rpm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

ALSO READ: A small BMW that roars like a large luxury sedan

The BMW G 310 RR comes in four ride modes -- track, urban, rain and sport. It is also equipped with 5.0-inch smart TFT instrument cluster, rise-by-wire throttle and, an assist and slipper clutch.

Also, it new twin projector headlamps, an LED taillamp, turn-by-turn navigation, a bi-directional quickshifter and traction control, plus sleek design makes it more eye catchy. However, its telescopic front disks, coupled with monoshock at the rear have been borrowed from TVS Apache RR 310.

In comparison to its nearest rival, BMW G 310 RR has many similarities with it as the BMW G 310 RR is 20,000 costlier than the motorcycle it is based on i.e. TVS Apache RR 310. BMW G 310 RR's base price is 2.85 lakhs, while its RR Style Sport variant will cost 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom). However, customers can buy it via a zero down payment and EMIs per month starting just 3,999.

