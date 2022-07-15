BMW G 310 RR 2022 launched in Indian market; check specs, features, price

In comparison to its nearest rival, BMW G 310 RR has many similarities with it as the BMW G 310 RR is ₹20,000 costlier than the motorcycle it is based on i.e. TVS Apache RR 310. BMW G 310 RR's base price is ₹2.85 lakhs, while its RR Style Sport variant will cost ₹2.99 lakh (ex-showroom). However, customers can buy it via a zero down payment and EMIs per month starting just ₹3,999.