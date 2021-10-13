Boarding flights from Mumbai airport? Flyers take note of this terminal change

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will reopen its Terminal 1 for domestic flights from today, October 13. GoFirst will resume all their domestic operations from Terminal 1 from October 13.

“Effective 13 October, all GoFirst flights flying to and from Mumbai will depart and arrive from Terminal 1 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport," GoFirst informed the passengers via a tweet.

Mumbai Airport on October 4 announced the reopening of its domestic passenger terminal T1 from midnight of October 20, saying GoFirst, AirAsia India, Star Air and TruJet will resume all their domestic operations from Terminal 1 from October 20 midnight. However, IndiGo's select flights will resume from October 31 with most of its flights operating from T2 and base flights will operate out of Terminal 1, it had stated.

The move to advance the operations of Terminal 1 comes after a surge in traffic on October 8 due to the festive season, which caused flight delays and in some cases caused passengers to miss their flights.

The Mumbai airport authorities had suspended flight services from T1 in mid-April after the deadly second wave of the pandemic hit the country and moved all operations to T2, which is largely used for international connectivity.

Terminal 1 will cater to approximately 156 flights daily, while approximately 396 flights will be operated from Terminal 2, the private airport operator said in a statement.

The resumption of services via T1 will help maintain social distancing measures, uphold passenger safety, and ensure a seamless transit, the CSMIA said in the statement.

CSMIA's T1 will host 12 registration desks and 12 testing booths across arrivals and departures where passengers can opt to undergo the RT-PCR test at the airport, the statement said.

