Boarding flights from Mumbai airport? Flyers take note of this terminal change

Mumbai Airport on October 4 announced the reopening of its domestic passenger terminal T1 from midnight of October 20, saying GoFirst, AirAsia India, Star Air and TruJet will resume all their domestic operations from Terminal 1 from October 20 midnight. However, IndiGo's select flights will resume from October 31 with most of its flights operating from T2 and base flights will operate out of Terminal 1, it had stated.

