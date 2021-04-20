Subscribe
Home >News >India >Boarding flights from Mumbai airport? Terminal change for GoAir, others from tomorrow

Boarding flights from Mumbai airport? Terminal change for GoAir, others from tomorrow

Mumbai airport: Terminal 1 caters to domestic passengers and Terminal 2 has international services besides domestic operations of some of the Indian airlines.
2 min read . 10:46 AM IST Staff Writer

Terminal 1 caters to domestic passengers and Terminal 2 has international services besides domestic operations of some of the Indian airlines

Amid the rising Covid-19 cases, Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is once again consolidating its flight operations to one terminal - T2 - from April 21.

Budget carrier GoAir informed its passengers about the terminal change in a tweet. "Effective 21st April 2021, all GoAir domestic flights flying to and from Mumbai will depart and arrive from Terminal 2 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, GoAir tweeted.

Meanwhile, all flights of IndiGo are arriving and departing from T2 with effect from 15 April 2021.

The private airport operator had only on March 10 reopened its Terminal 1 (T1) for domestic flight operations after keeping it closed for almost a year.

"In light of the latest developments in the ongoing pandemic situation, CSMIA has decided to re-consolidate all domestic passenger flights currently operating via Terminal 1. With effect from April 21, the airport will be conducting all international as well as domestic flight operations through its Terminal 2," CSMIA said in a statement, PTI reported.

All passengers of GoAir, Star Air, Air Asia, TruJet and IndiGo have been asked to get in touch with the respective airlines for further queries, it said.

From March 10, GoAir, Star Air, Air Asia, and Trujet resumed all their domestic operations from Terminal 1. In addition to this, while IndiGo was operating most of its flights from Terminal 2, its base flights were being operated through Terminal 1.

Terminal 1 caters to domestic passengers and Terminal 2 has international services besides domestic operations of some of the Indian airlines. Prior to the pandemic, some airlines were carrying out their operations from T1.

58,924 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, according to the state health ministry. As many as 52,412 people recovered in the said period and 351 died. The total case tally reached 38,98,262 while the death toll reached 60,824.

Meanwhile, to prevent the Covid-19 surge in the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray imposed Section 144 starting from April 14. The prohibitory order will be effective till 7 am on May 1.

