Boarding flights from Mumbai airport? Terminal change for SpiceJet, GoAir and 3 others

Boarding flights from Mumbai airport? Terminal change for SpiceJet, GoAir and 3 others

Mumbai: Markers to ensure social distancing outside the departure gates of Mumbai Airport, as domestic air services from the city are set to resume from March 10 since its closure last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Mumbai, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_09_2021_000233B)
2 min read . 08:22 AM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

After closing operations in March last year due to the pandemic, Mumbai airport T1 resumed operations today after almost a year.

Mumbai Airport terminal change: Passengers boarding domestic flights from Mumbai airport must take notice that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has reopened its Terminal 1 (T1) for domestic flight operations from today (10 March). After closing operations in March last year due to the pandemic, CSMIA's T1 resumed operations today after almost a year.

Mumbai Airport terminal change: Passengers boarding domestic flights from Mumbai airport must take notice that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has reopened its Terminal 1 (T1) for domestic flight operations from today (10 March). After closing operations in March last year due to the pandemic, CSMIA's T1 resumed operations today after almost a year.

The operations from T1, which serves domestic passengers, remained suspended even after a restart of domestic air services in the country on May 25 last year following a two-month suspension of air services in late March to contain the pandemic.

The operations from T1, which serves domestic passengers, remained suspended even after a restart of domestic air services in the country on May 25 last year following a two-month suspension of air services in late March to contain the pandemic.

Also Read | The churn is on at the Kota factory

Mumbai terminal change for Indigo flights

Budget carrier IndiGo has said that all its domestic flights having subset series 6E 5500 - 6E 5900 will be operated from Terminal-1 of the city airport, starting March 10. All other flights, including 5000 series will continue to operate from Terminal 2, the airline said.

IndiGo also said that it has taken measures to ensure passengers are informed of this change at every stage of their journey with the airline. IndiGo is reaching out to all impacted passengers and their respective travel agents via SMS, calls, and emails provided in reservation detail, the airline said. IndiGo passengers are requested to retrieve their PNR on IndiGo's website or mobile app to check their terminal before leaving for the airport, it added.

Mumbai terminal change for GoAir flights

Budget carrier GoAir announced relocating its domestic flight operations to Terminal-1 (T1) of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). All the international flight operations in Mumbai will take place from Terminal 2 (T2), GoAir said in a statement.

Mumbai terminal change for Star Air, Air Asia and Trujet flights

From midnight, 10 march, Star Air, Air Asia and Trujet will resume all its domestic operations from Terminal 1. The terminal will cater to all domestic flight operations of Go Air, Star Air, Air Asia and Trujet.

Mumbai airport Terminal change Day 1

Mumbai airport has said five domestic airlines will be operating 102 flights to 27 destinations on day one of the resumptions of flight operations from Terminal-1 on Wednesday.

How Mumbai airport terminal change will help maintain social distancing

  • The resumption of services from T1 will help maintain social distancing measures, uphold passenger safety, and ensure a seamless transit, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) said.
  • The airport will have 38 check-in counters operational across the five domestic carriers to avoid crowding.
  • T1 will also host registration desks and six testing booths where passengers can opt to undergo the RT-PCR test at the airport

The Mumbai Airport has two terminals T1 and T2. Terminal-1 caters to domestic passengers and Terminal-2 has international services besides domestic operations of some of the Indian airlines.

