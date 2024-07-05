’Boarding, healthcare, compulsory education’: Human rights body issues advisory for protection of beggars

  • The National Human Rights Commission issued an advisory on Friday for the protection and rehabilitation of beggars.

First Published5 Jul 2024, 09:20 PM IST
The National Human Rights Commission issued an advisory on Friday for the protection and rehabilitation of beggars. The move is intended to address the “root causes of begging” and provide such individuals with support and rehabilitation. 

Here are the highlights:

  • Develop a standardized survey format to create a national database of individuals engaged in begging. Collect and update detailed information regularly on an online portal accessible to stakeholders such as authorities, nodal agencies, and shelter homes. Include various parameters in the database, such as gender, age, family status, health issues, place of origin, and previous economic activities 
  • Register individuals in shelter homes and issue identity cards. Ensure shelter homes provide essential services, including healthcare, registration assistance, and financial services. Organize camps to disseminate information on government welfare schemes and employment opportunities
  • Provide proper boarding, lodging, and healthcare services in shelter homes. Ensure access to mental health counseling, de-addiction, and rehabilitation services. Link residents with government medical assistance and insurance schemes
  • - Ensure free and compulsory education for children aged 6-14 years involved in begging. Provide early childhood care and education for children up to 6 years old whose parents are involved in begging
  • Establish an anti-begging framework and work towards decriminalizing begging. Undertake anti-poverty and poverty alleviation measures, and enact laws to curb forced begging and human trafficking
  • Collaborate with NGOs, civil society organizations, and the private sector for skill development and vocational training. Encourage the formation of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and provide financial assistance through bank loans and government schemes 
  • Develop information, education, and communication materials to raise awareness. Provide follow-up and aftercare services to monitor progress and prevent relapse into begging. Reach out to the public to create awareness and seek cooperation in implementing protection mechanisms

 

 

First Published:5 Jul 2024, 09:20 PM IST
