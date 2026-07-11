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Boat with several Indian tourists capsizes in Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island

Boat carrying several Indian tourists capsized near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam: Indian Embassy.

Kanishka Singharia
Published11 Jul 2026, 03:01 PM IST
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In a tragic incident, a boat carrying several Indian tourists has capsized near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam, the Indian Embassy confirmed.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

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Kanishka Singharia

Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More

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