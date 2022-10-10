BoB hikes lending rates 10-15 bps across tenures, EMIs to go up

BoB hikes lending rates 10-15 bps across tenures, EMIs to go up1 min read . 05:19 PM IST
State-owned Bank of Baroda on Monday raised the marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR) by 10-15 basis points across tenures. The revised rates will go into effect on October 12, 2022.
The benchmark one-year MCLR will be 7.95 per cent from October 12, as against 7.80 per cent.
The minimal lending rate or the internal benchmark below which a bank is prohibited from lending is known as the Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate (MCLR).
The revision will make loans linked to MCLR benchmark costlier. The one-year rate is used to fix most consumer loans such as auto, personal and home loans.
The overnight to six months tenor MCLRs are raised and are in the range of 7.10 to 7.80 per cent for Bank of Maharashtra.
The bank increased the MCLR across all tenors in response to the adjustment, and the hike in lending rates is aligned with the RBI's 50 basis point increase in the repo rate to 5.9 per cent.
State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Monday raised the marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR) by 0.20 per cent or 20 basis points across tenors.
Similar, IDFC First Bank base rate is 9.50 per cent effective from October 8,2022.
The overnight to six months tenor MCLRs are raised by 0.20 per cent each in the range of 7.30 to 7.70 per cent for Bank of Maharashtra.
The overnight to six months tenor MCLRs are in the range of 8.05 to 8.75 per cent for IDFC first Bank.
Many banks led by State Bank of India (SBI) have already adjusted their lending rates after the Reserve Bank raised the benchmark interest rate to tame inflation.
