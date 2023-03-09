BoB okays divestment of up to 49 % of shareholding in its 100% owned subsidiary

BoB okays divestment of up to 49 % of shareholding in its 100% owned subsidiary2 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 10:45 PM IST
The Board of Directors of Bank of Baroda (BOB) authorised the divestment of up to 49% of the bank's shareholding in BOB Financial Solutions Ltd. ("BFSL"), a subsidiary that is 100% owned by the public sector lender.
