BoB okays divestment of up to 49 % of shareholding in its 100% owned subsidiary

“Board of Directors of Bank of Baroda (“BOB") have approved for divestment up to 49 % of Bank’s shareholding in its 100% owned subsidiary i.e. BOB Financial Solutions Ltd. (“BFSL"), and issuance of an advertisement inviting Expressions of Interest (“EOI"), from Suitable Investors / Strategic Partners to acquire shareholding of BOB in BFSL. BOB currently holds 100% of the total equity share capital of BFSL. The details about the process of transaction and other relevant details will be published on March 10, 2023 for inviting EOI from the Suitable Investors / Strategic Partners," said Bank of Baroda in a regulatory filing today.