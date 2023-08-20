BoB to auction Sunny Deol’s Juhu property to recover ₹56 cr1 min read 20 Aug 2023, 10:32 PM IST
The bank has set 25 September as the date for the e-auction, bids for which have to be submitted by 5 pm on 22 September
Mumbai: State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) has decided to auction actor Sunny Deol’s property in Juhu to recover ₹56 crore. In an auction notice put out in newspapers, a week after the release of the actor’s movie Gadar 2, the bank has named Ajay Singh Deol, alias Sunny Deol—a member of parliament—the borrower and guarantor, along with brother Bobby and father Dharmendra as guarantors.