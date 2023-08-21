Hello User
Bank of Baroda withdraws auction notice for Sunny Deol's Juhu Bungalow

1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 08:25 AM IST Livemint

Bank of Baroda, on Monday, withdrew e-auction notice for Sunny Deol's Juhu Bungalow

Bollywood actor and MP Sunny Deol's Juhu bungalow is set for auction by Bank of Baroda

Citing technical reason, Bank of Baroda withdrew auction notice for actor and BJP MP Sunny Deol's bungalow located in Juhu, Mumbai. The announcement came on Sunday and the state-owned bank cited technical reason for the withdrawal.

"Corrigendum to e-auction notice with regards to sale auction notice in respect of Mr Ajay Singh Deol alias Mr Sunny Deol stands withdrawn due to technical reasons," the Bank of Baroda.

(Refresh for moree updates)

Updated: 21 Aug 2023, 09:05 AM IST
