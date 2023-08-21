Bank of Baroda withdraws auction notice for Sunny Deol's Juhu Bungalow1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 08:25 AM IST
Bank of Baroda, on Monday, withdrew e-auction notice for Sunny Deol's Juhu Bungalow
Citing technical reason, Bank of Baroda withdrew auction notice for actor and BJP MP Sunny Deol's bungalow located in Juhu, Mumbai. The announcement came on Sunday and the state-owned bank cited technical reason for the withdrawal.
"Corrigendum to e-auction notice with regards to sale auction notice in respect of Mr Ajay Singh Deol alias Mr Sunny Deol stands withdrawn due to technical reasons," the Bank of Baroda.
