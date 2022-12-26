Bodh Gaya: Five foreigners test positive for COVID-19 at the airport

Five foreign nationals, four of them from Thailand and one from Myanmar, have tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Bihar on a pilgrimage, an official said on Monday to news agency PTI. The foreign nationals who came to attend the religious preaching of Tibetan Spiritual Leader Dalai Lama at Gaya.The testing for Covid-19 is being carried out at the Gaya international airport and Gaya railway station.
According to Dr Ranjan Kumar Singh, the medical officer in charge of Gaya district, the foreigners were tested at the international airport here in the weekend as part of a drill that is being followed for those visiting Bodh Gaya. Altogether 33 foreigners were tested during the weekend, out of whom five, four of them females, have tested positive, said Singh.
Condition of all the infected persons, who are in the age group of 35 to 75 years, was stable and they have been kept in isolation at the hotel they had checked in, added the official.
"The four foreigners had come to Bodhgaya to attend Dalai Lama's religious programme to be held from December 29 to 31. One of them is from Myanmar and the other three are the residents of Bangkok," he said.
"The condition of all four is normal and they are being treated. Following the positive cases, the Covid detection process has been accelerated," he added. As per the Centre's guidelines, two per cent of international passengers arriving at Indian airports are to be tested.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has already held a meeting with top officials and experts to take stock of the Covid situation in the country.
The entire country is gearing up for a possible fourth wave of Covid-19, with the new Omicron sub-variant BF.7, which is said to be the reason behind the surge in Covid cases in China, being detected in India.
*With inputs from agencies
