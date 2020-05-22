Hyderabad: Bodies of nine migrant workers have been recovered from a well in Telangana’s Warangal district. The district police found four bodies in the well, located in the premises of a gunny bag manufacturing godown, on Thursday and another five on Friday.

This came even as chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday asked state officials to arrange for trains or buses to help migrants return home.

The deceased, whose bodies were found on Thursday, have been identified as Mohd Maqsood, his wife Nisha, their daughter Busra and three-year-old son. The bodies of Maqsood’s sons Shabaz and Sohail, and three others were found in the well on Friday. Two others are believed to be migrants from Bihar. The district police said the family of six had migrated from West Bengal to Telangana in search for work. They were all residing in the factory premises. So far, no injury marks have been found on the bodies.

According to Warangal commissioner V. Ravinder, the bodies had been sent for postmortem.

Local media reports said the manufacturing unit’s owner had found the workers and their families missing and later found the bodies in the well. The police suspect the workers could have taken the extreme step due to financial stress or family issues.

Rao on Thursday appealed to migrants not to walk back to their native places after scores of workers have been returning to their home on foot from Telangana’s capital Hyderabad over the past few weeks.

The nearly two-month long lockdown in the state had forced thousands of workers to return home, as they had no means of income to survive. At least two major protests have been held in and around around Hyderabad in the past one month over the issue.

