Bodies of 9 migrant workers recovered from well in Telangana

The deceased, whose bodies were found on Thursday, have been identified as Mohd Maqsood, his wife Nisha, their daughter Busra and three-year-old son. The bodies of Maqsood’s sons Shabaz and Sohail, and three others were found in the well on Friday. Two others are believed to be migrants from Bihar. The district police said the family of six had migrated from West Bengal to Telangana in search for work. They were all residing in the factory premises. So far, no injury marks have been found on the bodies.