Bodies of two village defence guards killed in terror attack recovered in Kishtwar

The bodies of two Village Defence Guards (VDGs) who were abducted and killed in a terrorist attack in Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, have been recovered, police confirmed on Friday. The bodies of the victims, identified as Nazir Ahmed and Kuldeep Kumar, both residents of Kuntwara in Kishtwar, were found in the forested areas of Ohli Kuntwara.

The recovery followed an intensive joint search operation carried out by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and the Indian Army.

Earlier on Thursday, terrorists attacked the two VDG members while they were grazing their cattle in the forest. The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, with authorities and politicians alike condemning the act of violence.

Condemnation from J&K CM and L-G Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed deep sorrow and concern over the killings. In a statement posted on X, Abdullah condemned the attack, calling it a "cowardly" act that claimed the lives of two innocent men. He extended his condolences to the families of the victims and urged security forces to take swift action to prevent such attacks in the future.

"Deeply saddened & concerned by the attack that resulted in the deaths of Kuldeep Kumar & Nazeer Ahmed Padder of Kuntwara in Kishtwar, members of the local village defence committee. The terrorists killed two innocent men who had taken their livestock to graze. I condemn this attack unequivocally & send my condolences to the families. At the same time, I expect the security forces to move quickly to plug any gaps in our counter-terror grid & ensure that attacks like this stop completely," Abdullah wrote on X.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha also condemned the heinous attack. In a post on X, Sinha expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and reiterated the government's determination to combat terrorism in the region.

"No words are strong enough to condemn the heinous terrorist attack on VDG members in Kishtwar. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the families of brave sons martyred in this cowardly attack. We are firmly resolved to destroy all terror outfits & avenge this barbaric act," said Sinha.

The attack on the VDG members comes amid ongoing security concerns in the region, as authorities continue to battle insurgent activities in Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces are on high alert, with efforts underway to identify and apprehend those responsible for this latest attack.

JK Congress criticizes BJP's handling of rising terrorism Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma expressed serious concerns over the increasing number of terror incidents in the region, accusing the BJP-led central government of failing to address the security challenges. Speaking to reporters, Sharma claimed that under the current Union Territory status of Jammu and Kashmir, the central government had not made significant strides in curbing terrorism.