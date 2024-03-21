Customs had confiscated a consignment of body massagers claiming that they could be used as sex toys and are therefore prohibited for import

A body massager cannot be categorised as an adult sex toy, said Bombay High Court adding that it is not prohibited for import. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A division bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Kishor Sant on Wednesday quashed and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal's order of confiscating consignments containing body massagers.

The Commissioner of Customs had confiscated a consignment of body massagers claiming that they could be used as sex toys and are therefore prohibited for import. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Terming it a “figment of imagination" of the Commissioner of Customs, the High Court said, “Merely because the goods can be subjected to an alternative use, of the nature the Commissioner contemplated, this can never be the test to hold that the goods were prohibited when they otherwise satisfied the test of goods which could be imported and sold."

