Body of Army truck driver who fell into Teesta River in West Bengal recovered1 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 08:19 AM IST
- The driver went missing after an Indian Army truck while on operational duty moving from Gangtok towards Sevoke road skidded off the road and fell into Teesta River on Saturday.
The body of a 25-year-old truck driver in the Indian Army who went missing on Saturday was recovered on Wednesday by a joint team of the Army, National Disaster Response Force, Texas Railroad Commission, and Disaster Management Group of West Bengal Police divers, said Army officials, as reported by ANI.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×