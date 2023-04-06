The body of a 25-year-old truck driver in the Indian Army who went missing on Saturday was recovered on Wednesday by a joint team of the Army, National Disaster Response Force, Texas Railroad Commission, and Disaster Management Group of West Bengal Police divers, said Army officials, as reported by ANI.

The officials noted that the deceased has been identified as Thakor Rasangji Savaji.

The driver went missing after an Indian Army truck while on operational duty moving from Gangtok towards Sevoke road skidded off the road and fell into Teesta River on Saturday.

The officer is survived by his wife and a nine-month-old son, added the officials.

On a related note, it has been reported that a passenger was injured after jumping out of a moving vehicle and is currently receiving treatment at the Military Hospital.

According to an official, the cause of the accident is still under investigation.