Body of Indian medical student killed in Ukraine arrives in Bengaluru

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Ukraine-Russia war: Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagaudar, a Final Year Medical student at Kharkiv National Medical University, died on March 1
Family members paid their last respects to the deceased followed by the Chief Minister, who laid a wreath on the mortal remains.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Mortal remains of Indian medical killed, who was killed in Russian shelling in a war-torn Ukraine, have arrived in Bengaluru on Monday. Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagaudar, a Final Year Medical student at Kharkiv National Medical University, died on March 1, in the conflict zone. Naveen was a resident of Karnataka's Haveri district.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Mortal remains of Indian medical killed, who was killed in Russian shelling in a war-torn Ukraine, have arrived in Bengaluru on Monday. Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagaudar, a Final Year Medical student at Kharkiv National Medical University, died on March 1, in the conflict zone. Naveen was a resident of Karnataka's Haveri district.
Naveen's family member and Karnataka Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai were present at the Bengaluru airport at midnight to receive the body. They paid their last respects to the deceased followed by the Chief Minister, who laid a wreath on the mortal remains.
Naveen's family member and Karnataka Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai were present at the Bengaluru airport at midnight to receive the body. They paid their last respects to the deceased followed by the Chief Minister, who laid a wreath on the mortal remains.
"I thank the Central Government for making efforts on bringing back the mortal remains of Naveen Shekharappa Gyangoudar, who was killed in a shelling attack in Ukraine. It's unfortunate that we lost him in the shelling," CM Bommai said wrote in a letter.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"I thank the Central Government for making efforts on bringing back the mortal remains of Naveen Shekharappa Gyangoudar, who was killed in a shelling attack in Ukraine. It's unfortunate that we lost him in the shelling," CM Bommai said wrote in a letter.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Karnataka's Minister for Health & Family Welfare and Medical Education Dr Sudhakar K also thanked PM Modi and Karnataka CM for efforts to help bring back the mortal remains of Naveen.
Karnataka's Minister for Health & Family Welfare and Medical Education Dr Sudhakar K also thanked PM Modi and Karnataka CM for efforts to help bring back the mortal remains of Naveen.
The Karnataka chief minister has handed over a cheque of ₹25 lakh to the family of Naveen Shekharappa and promised a job for a family member.
Earlier on Saturday, Shankarappa, father of Naveen said that the family members have decided to donate their son's body for medical research. His parents have decided to donate the body to a private hospital in Davangere, after paying their last respects, as per the media reports.
Earlier on Saturday, Shankarappa, father of Naveen said that the family members have decided to donate their son's body for medical research. His parents have decided to donate the body to a private hospital in Davangere, after paying their last respects, as per the media reports.
"My son wanted to achieve something in the medical field, that didn't happen. At least his body can be used by other medical students for studies. That's why, we at home, have decided to donate his body for medical research," Naveen's father told ANI news agency.
"My son wanted to achieve something in the medical field, that didn't happen. At least his body can be used by other medical students for studies. That's why, we at home, have decided to donate his body for medical research," Naveen's father told ANI news agency.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!