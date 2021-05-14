OPEN APP
Body of Indian national killed in Hamas attack to reach Kerala on Saturday

A file photo of Soumya Santosh, a victim of the Hamas terrorist strike in Israel on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)Premium
 1 min read . Updated: 14 May 2021, 04:55 PM IST Elizabeth Roche

  • Minister of state for external affairs V. Muraleedharan will personally receiving the remains of Soumya Santhosh, killed in rocket attacks from Gaza
  • Santhosh, who hailed from Kerala's Idukki district, worked as a housemaid in Israel's Asheklon city for the past seven years

NEW DELHI: The body of Soumya Santhosh, an Indian national who was killed this week in a Hamas rocket attack in Israel, will reach her native Kerala state on Saturday.

Santhosh, who hails from Kerala's Idukki district, worked as a housemaid in Israel's Asheklon city for the past seven years, according to relatives quoted by news agency PTI.

On Tuesday she was speaking to her husband in Kerala via video call when a rocket fired by Hamas struck her residence.

“The mortal remains of Ms Soumya Santhosh, who was killed in rocket attacks from Gaza, are being repatriated today from Israel to Kerala through Delhi. They will reach her native place tomorrow. I will personally be receiving the remains in Delhi. May her soul rest in peace," minister of state for external affairs, V. Muraleedharan said in a Twitter post on Friday.

Hostilities between Israel and Hamas have escalated dramatically this week in what is being seem as the most intensive aerial exchanges since the 2014 war. The violence has triggered concern across the world that it could quickly spiral out of control at a time when countries are focused on fighting the covid-19 pandemic.

