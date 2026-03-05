Body of missing Uttar Pradesh woman farmer leader recovered from forest after two weeks

Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested the suspect in the murder of a woman farmer leader who had been missing for more than two weeks. According to the police, the body parts of 25-year-old Anchal Mishra were recovered from a forested area in Shravasti District on Tuesday.

Left home on February 17 Mishra, a mother of two and the district president of the women’s wing of a farmers’ union, had been missing since February 17. According to her husband, Santosh Mishra, the victim left home on the pretext of attending a meeting in Bhinga.

A missing persons complaint was filed by the woman’s husband on February 19 after she did not return home.

How the body was found The breakthrough in the case came on Tuesday, March 3, when the police traced the last known location of the missing woman’s phone to a forest in the Kakardari range.

During the search, the investigators also recovered parts of her body, including her skull, jawbone, and spine. Her clothes and shoes were also recovered from a nearby area.

Suspect arrested Based on the husband’s complaint, the police on Tuesday arrested one Suraj Verma in connection with the murder. According to the police, Verma and Mishra had been in touch for nearly four months and were allegedly in a relationship.

Police said Verma also stayed close to the family since the woman went missing on the pretext of helping them to search for her. Police became suspicious after learning that Verma’s phone was also active in the same area at the same time as Mishra’s.

What accused said According to the police, Verma, who has several past criminal cases against him, confessed to murdering Mishra by strangling her. Verma allegedly claimed that the victim had been demanding money and allegedly threatened to lodge a police station complaint if he refused, due to which he took the extreme step.

On February 17, Verma convinced Mishra to accompany him to the forest, where he strangled her to death. According to the police, Verma fled the scene after hiding the body. They believe that the victims' remains were eaten by wild animals, leaving only a few bones behind.