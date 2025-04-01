Body parts flew 300 metres away: 21 killed in massive explosion at ‘illegal’ firecracker godown in Gujarat’s Banaskantha

As many as 21 people have lost their lives, and two others injured in a blast at a firecracker manufacturing godown in Gujarat on Tuesday. The Banaskantha district collector said the blast was so intense that “it sent body parts of workers flying 200-300 metres away”.

According to officials, after the explosion, a blaze ripped through a godown where the firecrackers were allegedly stored and manufactured illegally, leading to the structure collapse in Banaskantha district.

The explosion, which occurred at approximately 9:45 AM, flattened the godown in an industrial area near Deesa town, around 30 km from the Banaskantha district headquarters.

“All the deceased persons were originally from Haliya village in Harta district of Madhya Pradesh,” said district collector Mihir Patel.

The impact brought down the RCC slab of the structure. Even family members of workers staying on the same premises were crushed to death after blocks of slabs fell on them, he added.

What is the cause of explosion? Superintendent of Police Akshayraj Makwana said forensic teams are trying to ascertain the cause of the explosion.

“Prima facie, they were stocking firecrackers illegally. Police have registered an FIR, and formed five teams for investigation. A special investigation team (SIT) headed by a Dy SP-level officer has also been formed,” he said, adding that some persons have been rounded up for questioning.

Expired licence, lapses and illegal manufacturing The structure- Deepak Traders- was owned by father-son duo Deepak Mohnani and Khubchand Mohnani.

Deesa Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Neha Panchal said the godown had initially obtained a licence for storing firecrackers, but due to lapses, it was not renewed after it expired on 31 December 2024.

“They had applied for renewal of the license after it expired. After authorities found that the unit lacked proper facilities, the renewal process was put on hold,” Panchal said.

Panchal stressed that the licence was only meant to store firecrackers.

“However, it seems they were prima facie illegally manufacturing firecrackers. Strong action will be taken for operating without permission,” she said.

Ex gratia announced Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief and announced an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the explosion at a firecracker factory in Banaskantha, Gujarat. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon.

"The local administration is assisting those affected. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given ₹50,000," the PMO posted on X.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also expressed grief and declared financial assistance of ₹4 lakh to the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 to the injured persons.

"The incident of the death of workers due to fire and slab collapse in a firecracker godown in Deesa is heart-breaking. My heartfelt condolences are with the relatives of the deceased in this hour of grief," Patel tweeted.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the untimely death of workers hailing from his state in the incident was saddening.