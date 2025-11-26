Body stuffed in suitcase: 50-year-old man held for murder of 22-year-old live-in partner in Thane

Maharashtra police on Wednesday arrested a man in Thane for murdering his live-in partner and stuffing her body into a suitcase before dumping it.

According to a report by news agency PTI, the accused had killed his partner, identified as 22-year-old Priyanka Vishwakarma, on 21 November following a fight and had dumped her body on the banks of a creek in Thane the next day.

The victim's body was discovered near the Desai village on Monday, and the initials 'P V S' were found tattooed on her wrist.

Subsequently, an investigation was launched, and cops finally arrested the suspect after tracking him down using social media and CCTV footage.

The accused was identified as 50-year-old Vinod Srinivas Vishwakarma.

After his arrest, the accused provided more details—he confessed to the murder and shed more light on how the gruesome crime unfolded.

Following interrogation, police said that the victim and the accused had been living together for the past five years. However, things took a dark turn on 21 November, when, after a fight, Vinod strangled Priyanka to death.

Officials told PTI that the accused had kept the victim's body in their house for a day, but as the corpse started decomposing and the stench spread all around, he stuffed it into a suitcase and threw it off a bridge near Desai village on the night of 22 November.