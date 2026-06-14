‘Body unrefrigerated, used cold water bottles:’ Seamen as Indian sailor dies on ship docked in Oman

An Indian national died from medical complications while on board a ship called MT Celestial, as it was docked at Duqm Port in Oman, news agency Reuters reported.
"Necessary arrangements are being made for the early repatriation of the mortal remains to India," the Indian embassy in Muscat said in a social media post late Saturday.
The body of 35-year-old Nishanth Uirthanathan, who died on June 11, remained onboard for more than two days without proper refrigeration, the Forward Seamen's Union of India said on social media on Saturday.
"Crew is using cold water bottles in a desperate attempt to slow decomposition - a horrifying and health-risking situation," the union said, sharing a video it said was from the tanker.
According to government data, India has more than 3,00,000 seafarers working across global shipping fleets. Of them, over 18,000 Indian seafarers are employed in West Asia, an official from the shipping ministry said last week.
The death comes days after three Indian seafarers were killed in a US strike on a tanker off Oman, triggering criticism from the public and opposition parties.
Opposition parties have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to raise the issue with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit later this week.
And on Friday, India took the rare step of lodging a second protest with the US over a strike that took place more than three months into the US-Israeli war on Iran.
India's foreign ministry said it had summoned the US chargé d’affaires to convey “its deep concern over the use of lethal and deadly force against civilian shipping.”
— With inputs from Reuters
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