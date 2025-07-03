Boeing AH-64E Apache: What India’s upcoming US-made attack choppers can do – explained

India is likely to receive three of the six AH-64E Apache attack helicopters ordered for the Army by the end of this month, after a delay of about 15 months, media reports said.

The development comes after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in a telephone call with US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth, sought fast-tracking deliveries of the combat helicopters and GE F404 engines that will power India’s LCA Tejas, the Indian Express said in a report.

India and the United States signed a $600 million deal to procure six additional Apache helicopters for the Army in 2020, following a contract to procure 22 helicopters for the Indian Air Force in 2015.

Scheduled last year The six Apache helicopters were supposed to be delivered in three batches in May–June 2024. The delay in delivery was attributed to technical and supply chain issues.

News reports said these six new Apache AH-64E helicopters will be based at Jodhpur in Rajasthan and deployed along the western borders with Pakistan. The Apache squadron in Jodhpur was established in 2024 by the Army Aviation Corps. The Squadron has been waiting for helicopters for over 15 months now.

What Are Apache AH-64E Helicopters? The Apache AH-64E is recognised as one of the most advanced and lethal multi-role attack helicopters in the world. Developed by Boeing, it features a combination of firepower, agility and cutting-edge technology.

“The AH-64E is the most modern configuration of the Apache and is ready for the multi-domain operation (MDO) battlefield. A network-centric, fully integrated weapon system specifically built to dominate in a highly contested and complex battle space, the AH-64E Version 6, or v6, Apache includes multiple enhancements to the aircraft’s sensors, software and weapons performance,” reads the Boeing website.

‘Truly in a class by itself’ The helicopter is equipped with Hellfire missiles, 70mm rockets, and a 30mm chain gun, according to reports. It is capable of engaging ground targets, armoured vehicles, and even low-flying aircraft.

Also, the advanced sensors, targeting radar, and night vision capabilities make it suitable for operations in all conditions, including high-altitude and low-visibility combat zones.

In addition to offensive roles, the Apache’s survivability features, including crash-resistant structures, redundant flight systems and infrared suppression, make it a highly reliable platform in modern warfare.

“The Modernised Apache builds on the mature, combat-proven AH-64 platform and combines it with the convergence of cutting-edge attack helicopter technologies to deliver greater reach, survivability and lethality. It represents the most affordable, achievable, low-risk attack helicopter for MDO decision dominance,” the Boeing website says.

Boeing’s AH-64E v6: Apache Guardian Boeing’s AH-64E v6 is a fully integrated, optimised for battle attack helicopter that is truly in a class by itself, it says. It provides and integrates advanced capabilities through a layered effect of onboard and offboard sensors, stand-off long-range weapons and the connectivity required to use all the tools the ecosystem can bring.

The AH-64E v6, also known as the Apache Guardian, is the latest and most advanced version of the Boeing AH-64 Apache attack helicopter.

“Designed for interoperability within the MDO ecosystem, the AH-64E v6 is a lethal, survivable and agile system providing the reach, manoeuvrability and performance needed by ground forces and contributes to current and future joint mission success,” the website reads.

Since 1984 Boeing delivered the first US Army Apache AH-64A in January 1984. Since then, the US Army and other nations have received more than 2,700 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters.

Apart from India, the other customers for the Apache include Egypt, Greece, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Korea, Kuwait, the Netherlands, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

In March 2023, Boeing said it would build 184 AH-64E Apaches for the US Army and international customers. This $1.9 billion award brought the total current funded value of the contract to $2.1 billion, and has the potential to increase to more than $3.8 billion with future obligations, the company had said in a press statement then.