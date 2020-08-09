Boeing's technical team to examine derbis soon

A technical team from aircraft manufacturer Boeing Corp is likely to examine the debris from the aircraft that crashed last week at the Kozhikode airport soon, as union aviation ministry's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) recovers transcripts from the black box of the ill-fated flight to find out about the causes of the accident.

Boeing Corp, which manufactured the Boeing 737-800 aircraft involved in the crash, has said that the company is in contact with Air India, and has offered to support.

"Boeing is prepared to provide a technical team to assist the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, in accordance with ICAO Annex 13 guidelines, as The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) of India conducts its investigation," the company said in a statement.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who lost their lives in the Air India Express accident at Kozhikode International Airport. Our thoughts are also with the passengers and crew who were injured, and we hope for their swift recovery," it added.

Director-General of Civil Aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation Anil Kumar had on Sunday told ANI that transcripts from the black box would be recovered soon.

"We are also going to talk to Boeing to examine the aircraft's original equipment and check for defects. Only after conducting a thorough and unbiased probe, can we tell what exactly happened," he told ANI.

Aurobindo Handa, the director general of AAIB didn't respond to queries.

Meanwhile, the black box was brought to DGCA's lab in Delhi from the crash site on Sunday. The bodies of the deceased, including the pilots, were also handed over to their respective families.

An Air India Express flight from Dubai carrying 190 people overshot off a wet runway while landing at the Kozhikode airport in Kerala on Friday evening and crashed into a ravine, leaving at least 18 people dead.

