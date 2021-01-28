Boeing says 737Max's return to Indian skies will be decided by DGCA

NEW DELHI : The timeline for the return of Boeing 737Max airplane, which had been grounded in India since March 2019, will be solely decided by the Indian aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Salil Gupte, president at Boeing India, said on Thursday.

"We are working with the DGCA and (other) global regulators to return Max (737Max) to service," Gupte said.

The return of the ill-fated Boeing 737 Max planes, which have been grounded since March 2019 following two fatal crashes involving Lion Air Flight 610 in October 2018 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 on March 10, 2019, has been approved by the US’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) following extensive fixes in November.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) on 27 January gave its seal of approval for the return to service of a modified version of the Boeing 737Max, mandating a package of software upgrades, electrical wiring rework, maintenance checks, operations manual updates and crew training, which will allow the plane to fly safely in European skies.

The DGCA is likely to conduct its own due diligence before allowing the grounded Boeing 737 Max aircraft to return to Indian skies.

"Boeing did pour (its) commitment and brought 737Max simulator in June/July, set it up in Noida. It will be ready to train pilots at the time of DGCA's ungrounding of Max," Gupte said.

As things stand, no-frill carrier SpiceJet Ltd., is the only Indian operator of the aircraft. The airline has a total order-book of 205 737Max aircraft, including 50 options, while 13 of these aircraft have already been delivered.

Meanwhile, the overall demand for commercial aircraft in India is likely to double by 2030, according to a presentation by Boeing Co.

While the near term demand has been adversely affected by the covid-19 pandemic, India and South Asia will drive economic growth in the next 20 years, Salil Gupte said, adding that he expects domestic passenger demand to return to 2019-levels by late 2021, while international passenger demand is expected to return to 2019-levels by late 2023.

Robust economic growth, rapidly growing middle class population, and infrastructure investments will contribute to the growth, Gupte added.

Meanwhile, Boeing Co. has submitted reports from its team that examined the debris of the 737-800 jetliner that crashed during August after skidding off the tabletop runway while landing at the Kozhikode airport, to India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and US agency National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), Gupte said without elaborating further.

