Boeing says India may require 31,000 pilots in next 20 years1 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 07:06 AM IST
Air India last month has already announced placing orders for a total of 470 planes with both Boeing and European aviation major Airbus.
India may require 31,000 pilots and some 26,000 mechanics over the next 20 years amid the growing order book of the aircraft original equipment manufacturers, said US aircraft maker Boeing on the sidelines of a CII event.
