Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Bogus vaccination camp: Woman held for providing fake certificates

Bogus vaccination camp: Woman held for providing fake certificates

Premium
The residents were issued vaccination certificates in the name of Nanavati Hospital, Lifeline Hospital and NESCO Covid Camp, among others
1 min read . 06:16 AM IST PTI

  • Police have so far arrested six persons for allegedly duping members of the posh housing society by fraudulently organising a COVID-19 vaccination camp in the name of a private hospital on May 30

A woman was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the bogus vaccination drive held at a residential society in suburban Kandivali last month, police said, adding she used to provide fake ID cards and certificates to co-accused in the case.

A woman was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the bogus vaccination drive held at a residential society in suburban Kandivali last month, police said, adding she used to provide fake ID cards and certificates to co-accused in the case.

The woman, identified as Gudiya Yadav who is attached to a vaccination centre in Goregaon, had played a vital role in the case. She was arrested after multiple rounds of questioning, an official said. Police have so far arrested six persons, including Yadav, for allegedly duping members of the posh housing society by fraudulently organising a COVID-19 vaccination camp in the name of a private hospital on May 30.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The woman, identified as Gudiya Yadav who is attached to a vaccination centre in Goregaon, had played a vital role in the case. She was arrested after multiple rounds of questioning, an official said. Police have so far arrested six persons, including Yadav, for allegedly duping members of the posh housing society by fraudulently organising a COVID-19 vaccination camp in the name of a private hospital on May 30.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The incident came to light after Hiranandani Heritage Residents Welfare Association (HHRWA) lodged a complaint with the police. As per the complaint, the members of the society found that the Co-WIN portal did not have any record of their participation and the certificates issued to them after 'vaccination' were in the name of different hospitals.

The residents were issued vaccination certificates in the name of Nanavati Hospital, Lifeline Hospital and NESCO Covid Camp, among others. Similar cases came to light in Versova and Khar areas of the city.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!