Home >News >India >Bokaro airport will be connected with Patna, Kolkata through Udan flights: AAI
Airports Authority of India (AAI) is developing the Bokaro airport

Bokaro airport will be connected with Patna, Kolkata through Udan flights: AAI

1 min read . 02:03 PM IST Edited By Staff Writer

Over 80% of the project work has been completed and soon the airport will be ready for civil operations, stated the AAI statement.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is developing the Bokaro airport to start scheduled flight operations and it will be connected to Patna and Kolkata through regional connectivity scheme Udan, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

At present, the Bokaro airport in Jharkhand is owned and managed by the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) and it handles non-scheduled flight operations of SAIL aircraft or VIP movements.

"For commencement of scheduled flight operations, the AAI has undertaken the development work at an estimated cost of 46 crore which includes construction of terminal building along with associated facilities like car parking, ATC (air traffic control) tower, security huts, fire station," the statement said.

Over 80 per cent of the project work has been completed and soon the airport will be ready for civil operations, stated the AAI statement.

The city will be connected to Patna and Kolkata under regional connectivity scheme Udan, it said.

Under the Udan scheme, financial incentives from the Centre, state governments and airport operators are extended to selected airlines to encourage operations from unserved and under-served airports, and keep airfares affordable.

