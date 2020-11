Bollywood actor Asif Basra found dead in Dharamshala

DHARAMSHALA (HIMACHAL PRADESH) : Bollywood actor Asif Basra was found dead in a private complex in the northern hilly city of Dharamshala on Thursday, the police said.

The officials further said the actor was found hanging in the complex when the police reached the spot.

The officials further said the actor was found hanging in the complex when the police reached the spot.

"Film actor Asif Basra found dead in a private complex in Dharamshala. He was found hanging," Kangra, Superintendent of Police, Vimukt Ranjan said.

The police and the forensic team is at the spot and is investigating the matter and further details are awaited.

Basra has done character roles in several Bollywood films including 'Jab We Met,' 'Ek Villain,' 'Fanney Khan,' 'Roy,' 'Hichki,' among others.

He has also worked in several web shows including Amazon Prime's 'Paatal Lok.'