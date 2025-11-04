Bollywood actor Celina Jaitly calls Delhi HC order a 'ray of hope' as brother remains detained in UAE

Actor and former Miss India Celina Jaitly on Monday shared an emotional note on social media after the Delhi High Court heard her plea seeking help for her brother, Major (Retd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly, who has been detained in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) since 2024.

In her post titled “Standing for a Soldier: A Ray of Hope from the Delhi High Court in the Case of Major (Retd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly,” Jaitly described the court’s intervention as a “ray of hope” for her family. She also posted photos with her brother, expressing cautious optimism after what she called “the first encouraging step in our long battle for justice.”

See the post here:

The court, led by Justice Sachin Datta, issued a notice to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and directed it to file a status report within four weeks, detailing the steps taken to ensure legal and medical assistance for the retired Army officer. The next hearing has been scheduled for 4 December, reported Bar and Bench.

Jaitly’s petition claims that her brother was abducted and detained in Abu Dhabi more than 14 months ago without due process or adequate legal access. Despite multiple appeals, she alleged, Indian authorities have not been able to provide updates on his welfare or confirm his legal status.

Her counsel, Advocates Raghav Kacker and Madhav Agarwal, told the court that Major Jaitly—who had been living in the UAE since 2016 and working with the MATITI Group—has shown signs of cognitive decline and has been held without verified communication with his family for over a year.

The MEA informed the court that consular access had been granted on four occasions between May and September this year.

In her post, Celina wrote that her fight was not just for her brother but for “every Indian citizen detained abroad without access to fair representation or humane treatment.” She urged authorities to ensure accountability and empathy in handling such cases.

