Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan rejected a ₹9 crore deal. Here's why2 min read . 08:14 PM IST
- Kartik seems to have principles, a rare commodity in today’s actors who suffer from the gift of the ‘grab’: Reports
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan earned gallon of praises after he turned down a ₹9 crore deal to endorse paan masala. Several reports have suggested that the Bhool Bhuliyaa 2 actor refused to endorse a tobacco brand.
According to a Bollywood Hungama, a prominent ad guru confirmed the news and said, “That’s right. That boy Kartik Aaryan has said no to around Rs. 8-9 crore offer to endorse paan masala. Kartik seems to have principles, a rare commodity in today’s actors who suffer from the gift of the ‘grab’. Saying no to such big money is not easy. But Kartik is conscious of his responsibility as a youth icon."
Kartik Aaryan joined the wagon of actors who have refused to endorse tobacco and paan masala. Dubbed a s a ‘man of principles’ Aaryan joined a list which includes Pushpa actor Allu Arjun who has turned down a deal of ₹10 crore to promote a pan masala brand.
This news comes at the backdrop of actors Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan joining hands to an ad for a tobacco firm, for which the Khiladi actor received major flak. He later apologised to his fans. "I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me," read an excerpt from his post and stated that he has "decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause."
On the work front, Kartik Aaryan wrapped up the shoot of Shehzada, which he calls his most commercial movie. Sharing a picture he wrote in the caption, “Insomniac like me slept for Ten hrs after the Epic Climax. that we shot for #Shehzada filled with Action which I have done for the first time🤞🏻One of the most difficult, hectic and again a new zone for me. Just can’t wait for you guys to see it . Meri sabse Commercial picture aa rahi hai."
Aaryan debuted in Bollywood with Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama. There he became instant famous for his monologue, better understood as the rant of many men. He has also been a part of movies such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Kaanchi-The Unbreakable, Luka Chuppi , Guest Inn London and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. He also starred in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, opposite Sara Ali Khan. He also starred in Netflix's Dhamaka with Mrunal Thakur.
Kartik Aaryan was last seen in the hit horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-starring Kiara Advani and Tabu. The actor will next be seen in Freddy with Alaya F. He will also be seen in Shehzada and Satyaprem Ki Katha , the latter alongside Kiara Advani.
