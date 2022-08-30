This news comes at the backdrop of actors Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan joining hands to an ad for a tobacco firm, for which the Khiladi actor received major flak. He later apologised to his fans. "I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me," read an excerpt from his post and stated that he has "decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause."