Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan tests positive for Covid-19

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Famous Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan tested positive for Covid 19 and urged his fan to pray for him.All through the pandemic, the 'Love Aaj Kaal' actor motivated people to stay safe through social media. His famous hashtag trend '#CoronaStopKaroNa' got viral after he posted a quirky monologue video urging fans to stay in isolation and take the pandemic seriously. This happened even before the Prime Minister announced Janta Curfew on March 22 last year.

Famous Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan tested positive for Covid 19 and urged his fan to pray for him.All through the pandemic, the 'Love Aaj Kaal' actor motivated people to stay safe through social media. His famous hashtag trend '#CoronaStopKaroNa' got viral after he posted a quirky monologue video urging fans to stay in isolation and take the pandemic seriously. This happened even before the Prime Minister announced Janta Curfew on March 22 last year.

On Monday, Kartik took to his Instagram handle and shared a graphic of mathematical 'plus' sign while revealing the news. He wrote, "Positive ho gaya. Dua karo," with folded hands emoticon.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan who was shooting for his comic supernatural thriller 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' with Kiara Advani will also be seen in his much-anticipated crime-thriller 'Dhamaka'. He also has Karan Johar's film 'Dostana 2' with Janhvi Kapoor is the pipeline. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A total of 46,951 new coronavirus cases and 21,180 recoveries were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Monday. With the addition of fresh infections, the total cases in the country reached 1,16,46,081, including 3,34,646 active cases and 1,11,51,468 recoveries.

The death toll stands at 1,59,967 including 212 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours. As many as 4,50,65,998, doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}