Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif tests positive for Covid-19, under home quarantine

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif tests positive for Covid-19, under home quarantine

2 min read . 05:20 PM IST Staff Writer

  • 'I'm following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors,' Katrina Kaif said while informing about contracting the virus
  • Several Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal have been affected amid the resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic in Mumbai

The coronavirus pandemic seems to have hit Bollywood hard as the latest actor to have contracted the virus is Katrina Kaif. The actor took to social media to declare her health update and also added that she immediately isolated herself and is now under home quarantine.

Through her Instagram stories, Kaif said, “I have tested positive for Covid-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I'm following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care."

Actor Katrina Kaif tests positive for coronavirus infection
Several Bollywood celebrities have been affected amid the resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic in Mumbai. Earlier on Monday, Akshay Kumar was hospitalised while Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar informed on social media that they have contracted the coronavirus. While Bhumi has mild symptoms and has isolated herself, Vicky is also living under home quarantine and taking medicines prescribed by his doctor.

With Maharashtra being the most COVID-affected state at 4,52,445 cases, the Mumbai-based entertainment industry, which was trying to return to normalcy post last year's nationwide lockdown, has suffered a major blow.

Actor-director Seema Pahwa and Abhijeet Sawant, the winner of the first season of singing reality show "Indian Idol", have also contracted the virus and are under isolation.

Earlier in the day, actors Kartik Aaryan and Milind Soman tested negative for COVID-19.

Govinda and "Bandish Bandits" actor Ritwik Bhowmik had tested positive for the virus over the weekend.

Both the artistes are currently quarantining at their homes and have requested those who came in contact with them to get tested.

Popular TV actor Rupali Ganguly is also recovering from COVID-19 after getting diagnosed on Saturday.

Last month, superstar Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, R Madhavan, Ranbir Kapoor, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and singer Aditya Narayan among others tested positive for the virus.

On March 30, 18 unit members of Madhuri Dixit-judged reality show "Dance Deewane" had contracted COVID-19, forcing the makers to halt the shoot for a week.

