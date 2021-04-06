Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif tests positive for Covid-19, under home quarantine

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
'I'm following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors,' Katrina Kaif said while informing about contracting the virus
Several Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal have been affected amid the resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic in Mumbai
The coronavirus pandemic seems to have hit Bollywood hard as the latest actor to have contracted the virus is Katrina Kaif. The actor took to social media to declare her health update and also added that she immediately isolated herself and is now under home quarantine.
Through her Instagram stories, Kaif said, “I have tested positive for Covid-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I'm following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care."
Several Bollywood celebrities have been affected amid the resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic in Mumbai. Earlier on Monday, Akshay Kumar was hospitalised while Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar informed on social media that they have contracted the coronavirus. While Bhumi has mild symptoms and has isolated herself, Vicky is also living under home quarantine and taking medicines prescribed by his doctor.
With Maharashtra being the most COVID-affected state at 4,52,445 cases, the Mumbai-based entertainment industry, which was trying to return to normalcy post last year's nationwide lockdown, has suffered a major blow.
Actor-director Seema Pahwa and Abhijeet Sawant, the winner of the first season of singing reality show "Indian Idol", have also contracted the virus and are under isolation.
Earlier in the day, actors Kartik Aaryan and Milind Soman tested negative for COVID-19.
Govinda and "Bandish Bandits" actor Ritwik Bhowmik had tested positive for the virus over the weekend.