Actor Mithun Chakraborty's health improves, to be discharged soon, says hospital

Actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty's health condition has improved, the hospital said in an official statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals in Kolkata, where Chakraborty was admitted on Saturday said that the BJP leader has consumed a soft diet and will be discharged soon.

"He is recuperating well, is fully conscious, well-oriented, active, and has consumed a soft diet. He will undergo certain investigations before his discharge," the official of the medical facility said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chakraborty, 73, was admitted to a private hospital here on Saturday after he complained of severe chest pain.

The popular actor has already undergone an MRI, along with other medical tests at the hospital. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The veteran actor developed monir speech difficulty and his right hand movement was affected.

Chakraborty was transferred from ICU to a cabin for further care. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The hospital said that Mithun was diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) of the brain.

Chakraborty, who has been honoured with Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award in the country, has acted in around 350 films in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Bhojpuri, and Tamil.

Fondly called Mithun Da by his fans, the actor began his career with the Mrinal Sen-directed film 'Mrigayaa', which fetched him the National Film Award for Best Actor. 'Disco Dancer', 'Agneepath', 'Ghar Ek Mandir', 'Jallad' and 'Pyaar Jhukta Nahin' are some of his other popular films. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chakraborty joined the BJP party in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 7, 2021.

About Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident Ischemic Cerebrovascular stroke is a medical emergency. This health condition occurs when the brain's blood vessels get narrowed or blocked caused by blood clots or other debris travelling through the bloodstream, most often from the heart. Further, this leads to decreased blood flow to the brain causing ischemic stroke, Dr Sachin Goel, Consultant-Brain & Spine Surgery, Marengo Asia Hospitals told Mint.

Some of the key symptoms of Ischemic Cerebrovascular stroke are slurred speech, confusion, not understanding speech, difficulty in swallowing, Numbness, weakness or paralysis in the face, arm, or leg, having suddenly blurred or blackened vision in one or both eyes, severe headache with vomiting, dizziness and trouble walking (stumble or lose balance or coordination). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

