Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff sells apartment in Mumbai for ₹15.6 cr, bags 31% profit

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has sold his apartment in Mumbai's Khar area for ₹15.6 crore, earning a profit of nearly 31%, as per documents reviewed by online property portal Square Yards.

The property sale comes shortly after the actor's latest action film, Baaghi 4, which hit theatres on 5 September. The movie made a strong start, grossing over ₹30 crore in its opening weekend.

Details of the apartment Tiger Shroff, the son of veteran actor Jackie Shroff, purchased the apartment in 2018 for ₹11.62 crore. The property is located in a building named Rustomjee Paramount, as per the property registration documents.

The apartment situated on the 22nd floor of the building has a carpet area of 1,989.72 sq ft and a built-up area of 2,189 sq ft. It also has three car parking spaces.

According to the registration document, the buyer, Sandeep Saraf, who reportedly lives in the same building, paid a stamp duty of ₹93.60 lakh along with registration charges of ₹30,000.

All about Khar real estate market Khar, located north of Bandra and south of Santacruz, is one of Mumbai’s most established and high-value real estate markets, offering a combination of premium residential and commercial properties.

Popular Bollywood actors like Disha Patani, Sunil Shetty and Rani Mukherjee also own apartments in Mumbai's affluent Khar, including in Rustomjee Paramount.

Disha Patani purchased her flat for ₹5.95 crore on July 16, 2021, while Rani Mukherjee bought a unit for ₹7.12 crore just a day earlier.