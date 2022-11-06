Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan diagnosed with vestibular hypofunction. What is it?

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan recently revealed that he had Vestibular Hypofunction, a condition in which the inner ear is responsible for maintaining body balance.
"I just shut down recently. I had a condition known as Vestibular Hypofunction, in which your balance basically goes out of whack. But I just pushed myself so hard," the Badrinath ki Dulhaniya actor said at an event.
Dhawan continued, "We are just running in this race, nobody is asking why," in reference to overworking himself. "I believe we are all here for a greater reason. I'm looking for mine, and I hope other people do the same," he added.
What is Vestibular hypofunction?
A sensor in your ear sends the information to your brain, which helps you feel balanced. In vestibular hypofunction, the part of the inner ear that is responsible for balance becomes dysfunctional.
The inner ear's vestibular system, which collaborates with the brain to maintain body position, assists in sensing our head's relative position in space.
The condition can cause problems on either the left or right side of the body, or both, resulting in frequent bouts of drowsiness, unstable posture, and excessive sweating.
This can occur on one side (unilateral hypofunction), or on both sides of the head (bilateral hypofunction). Unilateral hypofunction can occur after damage from a variety of causes, including vestibular neuritis, vestibular schwannoma/treatments for vestibular schwannoma, and Meniere’s disease/treatments for Meniere’s disease."
In contrast, damage to the inner ear and balance nerve can result in bilateral hypofunction from a variety of factors, such as exposure to aminoglycoside antibiotics—which are harmful to the inner ear—autoimmune disease, congenital problems, trauma, superficial siderosis, idiopathic causes, and so on.
Hypofunction of the inner ear produces symptoms related to a loss of the normal balance reflexes- therefore patients can have oscillopsia (movement or bobbing of the visual world with head movement due to loss of the vestibulo-ocular reflex), dizziness, and postural instability.
The acute stage of the condition can last up to a week, during which the patient may experience extreme imbalance, including the inability to sit.
A buildup of fluid in the inner ear tubes is the root of Meniere's disease, which leads to intermittent vertigo, ringing in the ears, and hearing loss. Although the exact cause is unknown, it could be brought on by a viral infection, an autoimmune reaction, or a genetic component.
Vestibular hypofunction causes oscillopsia, chronic vertigo-free dizziness, and issues with balance, walking, and driving. Patients might not be able to read signs when moving, for instance. Patients also may experience more falls. One can have trouble walking at night or on uneven terrain.
Vestibular hypofunction affects higher cognitive functions, affecting spatial memory, learning, and wayfinding.
What is the treatment of Vestibular hypofunction?
1) Bend your head from a sitting position to look at the floor and then up to look at the ceiling.
2) Keep your eyes on the floor and the ceiling as you lead your head.
3) Ten times, do this. Stop and wait for about 30 seconds for the symptoms to go away.
4) Two more times, go through the entire procedure.
Varun Dhawan was born on April 24, 1987, to Karuna Dhawan, a homemaker, and film director David Dhawan. He comes from a filmmaking family, but his talent has helped him become successful, earning him numerous awards and nominations thus far.
Varun Dhawan made his acting debut in Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan (2010) as an assistant director. In 2012, he joined Siddharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt in the romantic comedy film Student of the Year.
Varun Dhawan has done dozens of films since his debut. His upcoming film ‘Bhediya’ opposite Kriti Sanon, will hit the theatres soon.
