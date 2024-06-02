Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon was allegedly attacked by a mob in Mumbai amid accusations of rash driving.

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon and her driver were allegedly attacked by a mob in Mumbai on Saturday night amid rash driving accusations.

According to reports, the incident took place on Carter Road in Bandra.

The actress driver reportedly hit three people with the vehicle and injured them. Following that, the crowd became angry, and it led to an altercation.

As the matter escalated, Raveena Tondon got out of her vehicle to speak with the crowd. However, she was allegedly pushed and hit.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms. In a video, the actress was heard saying 'please don't hit me'.

According to the FPJ report, the actress was in a drunken state and abused and assaulted the victims.

In a video, one of the victims can be heard saying “My nose is bleeding. You will have to spend the night in jail."

"You have assaulted. I will go to the police," said another person present at the spot.

Before rushing back to the vehicle, the actress was also heard asking the crowd not to push her.

In a video posted by a freelance reporter Mohsin Shaikh, a relative of the alleged victim said that they were returning from someplace and when they were near the house of the actress, the driver hit his mother with a car, and when questioned, he started assaulting.

He also alleged that the actress was in a drunken state, and when she stepped out of the vehicle, she started assaulting.

He also alleged that they were at the Khar police station for four hours, but the case was not being filed.

