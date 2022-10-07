Actor Arun Bali passes away at the age of 79 years in Mumbai

Actor Arun Bali passes away at the age of 79 years in Mumbai1 min read . 08:31 AM IST
- The Barfi actor was suffering from a rare neuromuscular problem, Myasthenia Gravis
Veteran actor Arun Bali, who was suffering from neuromuscular problem, Myasthenia Gravis, passed away on 7 October at the age of 79 in Mumbai, news agency ANI reported.
Veteran actor Arun Bali, who was suffering from neuromuscular problem, Myasthenia Gravis, passed away on 7 October at the age of 79 in Mumbai, news agency ANI reported.
He played the part of King Porus in the 1991 period drama Chanakya, Kunwar Singh in the Doordarshan soap opera Swabhimaan and the Chief Minister of undivided Bengal, Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy, in the controversial and critically acclaimed 2000 film Hey Ram.
He played the part of King Porus in the 1991 period drama Chanakya, Kunwar Singh in the Doordarshan soap opera Swabhimaan and the Chief Minister of undivided Bengal, Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy, in the controversial and critically acclaimed 2000 film Hey Ram.
Arun Bali became known for his "grandfatherly" roles like that of Harshvardhan Wadhwa in Kumkum and has even garnered popular awards for the same in the 2000s. He is also a National Award-winning producer.
Arun Bali became known for his "grandfatherly" roles like that of Harshvardhan Wadhwa in Kumkum and has even garnered popular awards for the same in the 2000s. He is also a National Award-winning producer.
Bali was last seen in the Bollywood adaptation of Forrest Gump- Laal Singh Chaddha that released on 11 August 2022, as the old man in train.
Bali was last seen in the Bollywood adaptation of Forrest Gump- Laal Singh Chaddha that released on 11 August 2022, as the old man in train.
In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times in February 2022, Bali's son Ankush had mentioned that he doesn’t want his father to die sitting at home. "I want him to work till his last breath as acting is his passion and gives him joy." Ankush had mentioned.
In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times in February 2022, Bali's son Ankush had mentioned that he doesn’t want his father to die sitting at home. "I want him to work till his last breath as acting is his passion and gives him joy." Ankush had mentioned.
Bali was known for his roles in '3 Idiots', 'Kedarnath', 'Panipat' among many other films.
Bali was known for his roles in '3 Idiots', 'Kedarnath', 'Panipat' among many other films.
Bali had made the news earlier this year when he had to be admitted in the Hiranandani Hospital in Mumbai owing to deteriorating health from the neuromuscular disease.
Bali had made the news earlier this year when he had to be admitted in the Hiranandani Hospital in Mumbai owing to deteriorating health from the neuromuscular disease.