Bollywood announces big star vehicles to bring audiences back to theatres

These are brave steps for the film industry that has been dealing with dwindling revenues and losses on a daily basis for the past four-and-a-half months. Several projects are stuck in various stages of pre and post production, expensive sets have been taken down with studio rentals and cancellation charges being borne by producers without any support from insurers. Interest costs are mounting on amounts raised to fund films and reopening of cinemas is likely to be staggered with each state taking its own decision for the roadmap.