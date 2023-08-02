Bollywood Art Director Nitin Desai dies; was known for movies like Lagaan, Munnabhai MBBS and Slumdog Millionaire1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 11:24 AM IST
Renowned art director Nitin Desai passes away at 57. He was known for movies like Lagaan, Munnabhai MBBS and Slumdog Millionaire.
Renowned art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai has passed away at the age of 57. The police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding his untimely demise, and further information about the cause of death is yet to be disclosed. While initial reports hint at a possible suicide, official confirmation is awaited as more details are expected to be shared by the authorities.
He got the National Awards for Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Lagaan and Devdas.
Bollywood has started reacting
As initial reports suggest it to be a suicide, Bollywood personalities have started reacting to it.
“I am heartbroken and sad beyond control to learn about my dearest friend Nitin Desai’s death. A legendary Production designer, a visionary who made ND Studio… Nitin not only loved Pallavi and I, he always guided me even in films we didn’t do together. Why Nitin, why?" wrote filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri.
“Heartbreaking…#NationalAward winning production designer #NitinDesai is no more… Heartfelt condolences to the family," tweeted film critic Taran Adarsh.
(This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.)