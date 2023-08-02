comScore
Bollywood Art Director Nitin Desai dies; was known for movies like Lagaan, Munnabhai MBBS and Slumdog Millionaire
Renowned art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai has passed away at the age of 57. The police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding his untimely demise, and further information about the cause of death is yet to be disclosed. While initial reports hint at a possible suicide, official confirmation is awaited as more details are expected to be shared by the authorities.

His lifeless body was discovered at his N D Studio in Karjat on August 2 morning. The four-time National Award winner for art direction also created sets for Slumdog Millionaire and Kaun Banega Crorepati. Some of the most notable Bollywood movies that he worked for were Lagaan, Jodhaa Akbar, Munnabhai M.B.B.S. and Lage Raho Munna Bhai.

Maharashtra MLA Mahesh Baldi has confirmed Desai's death. "He was under financial stress and this could be the only reason for suicide," ANI quoted him as saying.

Also Read: Geetika Sharma case: Former Haryana minister Gopal Kanda, associate acquitted in 2012 air hostess suicide case

"We have found the body of art director Nitin Desai hanging in his studio in Karjat. Police were informed about this by a worker on the set. When police team reached the studio we saw his body hanging. We are investigating the case further for ascertaining all the aspects in this case," ANI quoted Raigad SP as saying.

He got the National Awards for Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Lagaan and Devdas.

Bollywood has started reacting

As initial reports suggest it to be a suicide, Bollywood personalities have started reacting to it.

“I am heartbroken and sad beyond control to learn about my dearest friend Nitin Desai’s death. A legendary Production designer, a visionary who made ND Studio… Nitin not only loved Pallavi and I, he always guided me even in films we didn’t do together. Why Nitin, why?" wrote filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri.

Also Read: Coco Lee, singer and actor, dies by suicide at age 48

“Heartbreaking…#NationalAward winning production designer #NitinDesai is no more… Heartfelt condolences to the family," tweeted film critic Taran Adarsh.

(This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.)

Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 12:08 PM IST
