NBSA has asked broadcasters Aaj Tak, Zee News and News 24 to air an apology, besides issuing a warning to them that such taglines should not be telecast in the future. The body has also asked ABP News to respect people’s right to privacy and not interview grieving family members of the deceased in the future, in cases like the present one in particular. In cases that channels have been found incorrect in their reportage and stories that were carried out without due diligence, NBSA has asked them, Aaj Tak for instance, to air an apology and remove all videos of the said programmes.