Bollywood back to theatres with Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer ‘Roohi’

New Delhi: Bollywood finally seems ready to bring audiences back to theatres with Jio Studios and Maddock Films having slated their horror comedy, Roohi, starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor for cinemas on 11 March 2021, with theatres having received the green signal to operate at 100% capacity.

Incidentally, Maddock Films’ Angrezi Medium starring late Irrfan Khan was the last film to release in cinemas before the nationwide lockdown a year ago in March 2020. Roohi is expected to release in around 1,500 screens across the country.

Also Read | Why Mumbai’s mojo lies beyond its locals

“We have always invested in great stories with amazing production values, visually and by way of sound, which is best experienced on the big screen," Jyoti Deshpande, president, media and entertainment, RIL said in a statement. “We owed it to our partners across the value chain, be it Maddock or the cinema exhibitors, to hold on to our fabulous film for this day and give it the grand release that it deserves and promise a complete entertainment experience to our audiences who have waited over a year for this."

To be sure, cinema chains that are likely to see their business contract by 67% over FY21 with around 1,500-2,000 singe screens having shut down over the past few months, have waited for Bollywood producers to start scheduling releases for the big screen. Production companies in the south have already helped the sector resume operations with big-ticket movies such as Master (Tamil) and Krack (Telugu). While fan base in native southern states has helped regional cinema bounce back, recovery is still some time away for Bollywood.

“We appreciate Jio Studios and Maddock Films who reposed their faith in the big screen and waited patiently to release their much awaited entertainment extravaganza Roohi at the cinemas. We expect the movie to draw all segments of audiences to the theatres due to its strong content and popular genre," Kamal Gianchandani, CEO, PVR Pictures said in a statement.

Alok Tandon, chief executive officer, INOX Leisure Ltd said Indian movie goers are extremely passionate about enjoying brand new and high-quality content on the giant screen, which has been the norm since decades. “We are glad that Jio Studios and Maddock Films are reinstating this belief, which augurs well for the entire film ecosystem in our country," Tandon added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via