New Delhi: The Hindi film industry , which started focusing on narratives targeting multiplex audiences, is lining up remakes of mass-market south Indian movies to bring crowds back to theatres. Banijay Asia-owned production house EndemolShine India has acquired the rights to two Tamil hits, Vijay-starrer Master and romantic fantasy film Oh My Kadavule.

Filmmakers and studios point to the universally appealing genre of these films, irrespective of language. “It is not really about south Indian or Hindi films, but good content which will entertain audiences. The two films that we have recently acquired Hindi rights for, are very different, in terms of narrative style or genre but appealed on a mass level to the audience," Abhishek Rege, CEO, EndemolShine India said.

Massy content has always seen strong demand and that will continue, Rege added, as is evident from the impressive box office numbers that Master has recently garnered.

“The box office will continue to demand popular films like this, especially in this post pandemic era, where cinemas are straining to get back on their feet and require strong footfalls," Rege added.

Film trade and exhibition expert Girish Johar said while Bollywood has looked to south Indian films for inspiration earlier, and with much success, be it Kabir Singh (a remake of Arjun Reddy), Ajay Devgn's Drishyam or Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming sports drama Jersey, filmmakers down south are far more keen to push their original films up north now. Dubbing in multiple languages, featuring a Bollywood star in a prominent role for better monetization of theatrical, satellite TV and digital rights and aggressive marketing and promotions make for key strategies.

“Baahubali had opened those doors, and then KGF: Chapter 1 was a success, so this is definitely a viable strategy now to appeal to fans of hardcore, commercial cinema," Johar said.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao will feature in the Hindi remake of Telugu cop thriller HIT. On the other hand, the south Indian film industry, that has long set the bar for big-budget spectacles with movies like Baahubali, 2.0, KGF: Chapter 1 and Saaho, is prepping with a slate of exciting films to draw audiences across geographies, to theatres.

Made on budgets of more than ₹200 crore each, these will be shot in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, among others and feature a mix of Bollywood and south Indian actors to draw on fan bases across states and geographies. While Baahubali director SS Rajamouli has Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt star alongside Jr NTR and Ram Charan in his upcoming movie RRR, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan will be seen with Baahubali and Saaho star Prabhas in a film bankrolled by Telugu production house Vyjayanthi Movies.

