Bollywood locks big release dates for 2021

The team of Bell Bottom, scheduled to fly to the UK next month to start shooting, is one of the first Hindi film units to resume operations along with two John Abraham-starrers, Mumbai Saga and Satyameva Jayate 2. Emphasising that a number of people are dependent on the film industry starting up again, Bell Bottom producer Jackky Bhagnani said all activities will be closely monitored to make sure no one is at risk and they are following issued guidelines. Apart from locking in release dates and resuming shoot, Bollywood has also been announcing new projects off late, such as Ajay Devgn’s film on the Galwan Valley clash, Vivek Oberoi’s Iti and Rosie: The Saffron Chapter and new looks of films such as Meghna Gulzar’s biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw starring Vicky Kaushal.