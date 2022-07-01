Bollywood now has a big rival within India6 min read . Updated: 01 Jul 2022, 08:41 AM IST
The movie makers in southern India have figured out content that transcends regardless of language: Analyst
Bollywood has a serious rival now in India. It’s bigger, louder and is making more money than its prolific, glitzy Hindi-language cousin known for its signature dance moves and opulent wedding scenes.