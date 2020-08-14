Bollywood preps for dullest Independence Day weekend ever

While the other two films have made no official announcements on their release yet, Devgn has taken Bhuj: The Pride of India to stream directly on Disney+ Hotstar, a move that has caused much anxiety among film exhibitors who see big films starring top, massy names going to digital as signs of the theatre business crumbling. Bollywood has incurred losses of more than ₹1,000 crore in the first six months of 2020 that saw cinema halls shut since the middle of March. In older interviews, both Ajay Bijli and Siddharth Jain, top executives at multiplex chains PVR Cinemas and INOX Leisure Ltd had said they were eyeing the 15 August weekend as a realistic date to have audiences back in theatres given the festivities, the mood of the nation and the adequate time given for sanitization.