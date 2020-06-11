Bollywood’s first direct-to-digital release lacks marketing buzz

“Unlike theatrical films, which depend majorly on their first weekend to do well at the box office, a film releasing on OTT depends a lot more on reviews and word-of-mouth. Hence, buzz is essential for early traction in the first week. But the life of a good OTT film can be a few weeks, even months. So, the reviews and audience feedback will decide how big this film can be on OTT," said Shailesh Kapoor, founder and CEO of media consulting firm Ormax on whose platform Gulabo Sitabo ranked three in the list of top OTT offerings last week.