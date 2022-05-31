Bollywood singer KK passes away at 53: Tributes pour in

KK was regarded as one of Bollywood's best singers. Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai (Gangster), Tadap Tadap Ke Is Dil Se (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam), and Awarapan (Jism) Banjarapan are some of KK's most popular songs.
Noted Bollywood singer KK (Krishnakumar Kunnath) who mesmerized music lovers for over three decades is no more. The 53-year-old singer died in Kolkata after a live performance. KK reportedly fell down the stairs at the hotel where he was staying after his performance at Nazrul Manch on Tuesday. at 10:30 p.m., he was pronounced dead at the Calcutta Medical Research Institute (CMRI).
KK's final social media post on Instagram came while he was still performing on stage. “Pulsating gig tonight at Nazrul Mancha. Vivekananda College !! Love you all," he wrote.
KK sang in Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Assamese. After falling ill, the singer was taken to a private hospital on Diamond Harbor Road. As per reports, while performing on stage, he complained that he was not feeling well.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was one of the very first people to offer condolences on KK's death on social media. “Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti," PM Modi wrote.
Bollywood music composer Pritam wrote, “In utter shock. Just heard about KK . Someone please tell me it's not true."
Rapper Baba Sehgal wrote, “The voice I loved the most and my extraordinarily talented colleague KK is no more. Absolute shocker. RIP my friend."
Messages of tributes poured in from across the border as well. Pakistani singer Shafkat Amanat Ali wrote, “Can’t believe the terrible news I have just heard! Singer KK is no more! It’s shocking and terribly sad. Just doesn’t sound right. What a singer! May he rest in peace #KK"
KK was regarded as one of the top singers of Bollywood. He sang numerous hit songs in various films. Some of KK's most popular songs that remain his best songs include Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai (Gangster), Tadap Tadap Ke Is Dil Se (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam), Awarapan Banjarapan (Jism), Aankhon Mein Teri Ajab Si (Om Shanti Om) and Khuda Jaane (Bachna Ae Haseeno). His song Yaaron, released in 1999, made him a household name.
